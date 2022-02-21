A Grantham man who uncovered an untold story of his Grandfather during World War I has died aged 61.

A former teacher and friend of Alan Mattless has paid tribute to the 61-year-old, who passed away recently.

Dr Jim Lewis taught Alan, who had learning disabilities, at St John’s Centre in Brewery Hill, and together they uncovered a remarkable story about Alan's grandfather, Fred Brown, from a journal that he brought into class back in 2014.

Alan Mattless with medals that belonged to his grandfather Fred Brown. (55019878)

Alan's funeral was held on February 2 at Grantham Crematorium, and Jim paid tribute to his late friend, describing him as "a lovely lovely guy".

Jim is an historian specialising in the First World War, and discovered Fred's journal when he asked his class for wartime stories about their relatives.

From reading the journal, Alan and Jim learned that Fred was in charge of leading a team of gun horses from Egypt to Palestine, and helped to conquer Jerusalem and Syria as part of the British Empire’s Egyptian Expeditionary Force during the Great War.

Fred Brown with his horse called Old Bill. (55019881)

Accompanied by his faithful black Canadian horse ‘Old Bill’, Fred was part of the 54th Division which marched from Ismailia in Egypt across the Sinai Peninsula into Palestine.

Jim said the journal is "a real piece of history" and offers more information on lesser known events in the war.

Jim said that Alan’s "wonderful carers" from St John's should be praised, as they looked after Alan, who suffered from dementia, and his mum Joan, ensuring they still saw each other as much as possible after they both went into different care homes in Lincoln and Grantham.

Fred Brown sat on the lead horse. (55019884)

He added: "These carers are a really dedicated breed that are often overlooked for the demanding work that they do."

The diary contains descriptions of key battles, including the third battle of Gaza, as well as the routine day-to-day experiences of a typical soldier.

Jim and Alan first shared the story with the Journal back in 2014.

At the time, Alan said: “I am very proud of my grandad and also my dad who fought in Burma during the Second World War. He was wounded by a Japanese grenade.”

Jim said that the journal has since gone missing, and he hopes to find it so that it can be given to the Imperial War Museum.