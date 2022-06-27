The Guildhall Arts Centre will celebrate The Beatles legend George Harrison in a special show.

The George Harrison Project will take place on Saturday, July 23, and is a live celebration of songs written and performed by the guitarist.

Allan Gifford, drummer in the band and co-founder of the project said: "It's a bit of a trip down memory lane.

Geoge Harrison Project (56844890)

"George was in the Beatles and had a successful solo career.

"He has a tremendous catalogue of music and what we do is try to play the music as close and true to it with our own mark on it.

"People tell us they didn't realise he wrote that and it is a bit of a eye opener.

"There's one or two emotional numbers and it takes people back."

The George Harrison Project will be playing at the Guildhall in July.

Some of the late singer's best-known tracks will be performed including My Sweet Lord, Something, While My Guitar Gently Weeps and Here Comes the Sun.

George Harrison formed one quarter of the Liverpudlian band, where he produced hits alongside Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr.

Allan added: "When we speak to people about the show, they say 'he was my favourite'.

"There's more tributes to the other Beatles members compared to George.

"Next year he would have turned 80.

"We're keeping it going (his music)."

Tickets cost £20 and £18 for concessions, and the performance will start at 7:30pm.