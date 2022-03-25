Tributes have been paid to a "wonderful lady" who has died after being diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year.

Vicky Evans-Jones, a much-loved local singer, passed away last week in Lincoln hospital aged 49 from womb cancer.

After receiving the news that her cancer was terminal in January this year, Vicky's former singing partner Shaun Muffett set up a fundraiser so that she could make the best of the time she had left.

Vicky Evans Jones has sadly passed away. (55705266)

Part of the fundraising was an event at the Grantham Railway Club in January in aid of Vicky, that reunited her with current and old friends.

Vicky's husband, Daniel Jones paid tribute to his wife of 10 years. He said: "Vicky was an amazing woman who loved and cared for everyone she met.

"She really struggled when she became ill, as she always looked after others and then it was the other way round.

Vicky Evans Jones and husband Daniel Jones. (55705276)

"Although, she never had children we have two fur babies Henry, a Shorkie, and Peggy, a cockapoo. They were her life and she loved them and spent every moment of her time with them and they are the most loved and pampered dogs ever."

Vicky was born in York but lived in Grantham for most of her life, and met Daniel in the town 18 years ago, before they married on December 12, 2012 at the Angel & Royal Hotel.

One aspect of Vicky's bucket list was renewing her vows with Daniel, which they were luckily able to do in Lincoln Hospital with the chaplain before she passed.

Vicky's funeral will be held at Grantham Crematorium on Wednesday April 6 at 11.30am, followed by a wake at Grantham Railway Club from 12.30pm until 5.30pm.

Vicky with Henry and Peggy. (55705271)

Daniel explained that the wake will be a little different to normal, describing it as a "cake wake".

He said: "I am simply going to order lots of cakes and people are going to make and bring their own. Vicky would love this. Everyone just sitting round and eating cake and chatting about and remembering Vicky.

"I am the only one doing flowers. We are asking for donations through the funeral director to go to The Raptor Foundation, an owl and bird of prey sanctuary based near Huntingdon. This is a charity she loves and we went to many times."

Vicky Evans Jones has sadly passed away. (55705279)

Vicky and Daniel's next door neighbour, Christopher Good said: "I’ve lived next door to Vicky since she and her husband moved in and she was the happiest, most positive, thoughtful and wonderful neighbour ever.

"I’m a 70-year-old single pensioner and during lockdown she would always ask me if I needed anything and quite often brought me items of shopping as I was shielding.

"I can assure you she will be sadly missed by all who knew her and right to the end, even at her most painful moments, she kept a positive spirit and a smile on her face."

Another of Vicky's friends, Dave E, said: "I live in the same street as Vicky did. She was the life blood of our street, always there for others and without concern for herself. She will be sadly missed by all."