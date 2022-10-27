A "gentleman" who helped to establish a Grantham football club has died aged 101.

Herbert Craft, a founding member of Harrowby United back in 1949, was described by his daughter, Sue Watson, as “a gentleman” who would “never fall out with anybody”.

Herbert, who lived in Grantham all of his life, leaves Sue and son David, as well as four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Herbert Craft surrounded by his loving family. (60253628)

Sue said: “He got Harrowby United up and running.

“In 1949, him and his brother, they wanted to play football and they got it going.

“They borrowed somebody’s field and needed a name. Because everyone lived near Harrowby, they called it Harrowby United.”

Herbert Craft with an early Harrowby United team. (60253634)

Herbert, along with his late brother, George, were given lifetime membership of the club as recognition for their roles in founding the Arrows.

However, due to ill health, Herbert had not been able to attend any recent games at the Dickens Road stadium.

Herbert and his brother George received lifetime membership with Harrowby United. (60253625)

In May 2020, Herbert overcame Covid-19 aged 98, and was pleased to be back from in his home from hospital in time for the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Herbert served his country during the Second World War in Italy and went on to work at Marco’s in Grantham.

Herbert Craft died aged 101. (60253631)

Herbert died on September 23. Sue said that her father's funeral was “lovely”.