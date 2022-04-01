A "wonderful man" who was heavily involved in the community has sadly passed away.

Tributes have been paid to former town crier and referee, Keith David Spridgens, known as David, after he died aged 80 on March 12.

David's son Ian said that his dad "wouldn't blink an eye" if he could "bring joy and put a smile on someone face", and called him a stalwart in the town.

David Spridgens and son Ian. (55817788)

David also had two grandchildren, Jake and Jess, as well as two great grandchildren, Lorkhan and Violette-Rose.

Well-known to many, David was on the Grantham Carnival committee for many years, as well as offering his spare time to be the Grantham Saturday and Sunday football league secretary, also organising the fixtures and referees.

Alongside this, David was a Lincolnshire association referee for 40 years. Ian said that "nothing was ever too much for him".

David with his granddaughter Jess and great grandson Lorkhan. (55817779)

He continued: "Many a young rogue of the town can always recall my dads finger pointing on the pitch in his refereeing days.

"They all respected him. It was a wag of the finger, then 'sorry Dave' in the pub for a pint later. This is the respect this gentleman had wherever he went."

Originally from Denton, David went on to work for the likes of Cole's Cranes , Aveling Barfords and then Fenland Foods and on the market stalls locally, making many a friend along the way. Ian added: "Once you met my father, he was never forgotten."

In his younger days, he was a avid dart player and cricketer, as well as being a lifelong supporter of Nottingham Forest, where he had a season ticket for many years.

David Spridgens with great granddaughter Violette-Rose. (55817782)

Ian said: "My father was also known in Grantham for being the town crier on many occasions, which he absolutely loved.

"He would always be on hand for to be good old Santa Claus for the day or night because that's who he was. If this man could bring joy and put a smile on someone face, he wouldn't blink an eye."

In the summer months, David would be always in his allotments growing plants, even bringing some home to make wine in his younger days.

David Spridgens with grandson Jake at his graduation. (55817785)

Later in life, David became a part of the Harrowby Methodist Church family, attending frequently.

His funeral service will be held at the church on April 6 at 12.30pm, before a committal at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm.

Ian has set up a collection for the church in David's memory, with some of the money going to Grantham Foodbank.

David said: "Please help me do one last thing for this wonderful man and the church he spent time at.

"The church do so much for the community and the patrons work so hard in their spare time with the food bank, so if we can raise anything it will help. Thank you so much to all."

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ian-spridgens-1