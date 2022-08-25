Tributes have been paid after a woman, who lived in Austria during the Second World War, died aged 100.

Theresa Falconer died peacefully on August 7 after a battle with illness, just months after celebrating her 100th birthday.

On Wednesday May 11, Theresa celebrated becoming a centenarian at Brick Kiln Place, Grantham, surrounded by family and friends. She was delighted to receive a customary card from the Queen on her special day.

Theresa Falconer has died aged 100. (58897893)

Born in Innsbruck, Austria in 1922, Theresa grew up on a farm in South Tirol, Italy, surrounded by the Dolomite mountains and a large family. She was one of eight girls, and also had a brother.

During the Second World War, Theresa worked in an Austrian factory under German occupation, and would try to escape back across the border over the mountains with her sister, dodging German soldiers in the process, but were always caught and sent back.

She met her husband, Walter, while working as a chambermaid at a hotel in the mountains, after Walter had fought his way up from Africa, through Italy.

After the war, Walter was one of the soldiers who stayed behind to help and, after gaining permission from the Pope, he and Theresa married in 1946, before moving to Dover and having three sons.

Walter died in 1998, and Theresa remained in Dover until three years ago, when she moved to Grantham to be closer to her sons.

Theresa also leaves eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Theresa's son, John Falconer, said: “She was very generous in her heart. I don’t know anyone who met her and didn’t like her. She was a lovely, lovely lady. I was very lucky to have her as a mother.

John said that his mother was "very peaceful" and was "a fighter until the very end".

John's wife, Stephanie Falconer said: “I had the honour of knowing Theresa for over 30 years. It was a privilege knowing her.

“She was a very kind, generous soul in the way she embraced people.

"She was light-hearted and happy, and would always see the funny side."

Theresa's funeral will be webcast to her family in Australia, Italy and to other parts of the UK.