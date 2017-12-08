Tribute to Grantham teen who died in A52 crash: ‘Our son Max was beautiful both inside and out’

The family of a popular teenager, who was killed in a crash on the A52 last Sunday, have paid a moving tribute to the son they described as being “beautiful both inside and out”.

Max Hubbard, 17, died at the scene of the collision with another vehicle on the Bottesford bypass on Sunday, November 26, as he returned home from visiting his girlfriend.

Max with girlfriend Maisie Hobbs at the Gauntlet Games in London.

His devoted parents Gavin and Amanda Hubbard paid tribute to their beloved son from their home on Swallows Close, Gonerby Hill Foot, where Max was born in the family home on February 16, 2000 – two days after his due day on Valentine’s Day.

Since their son passed away, Gavin and Amanda have been overwhelmed with the love and support they and their other two sons, Josh, 20 and Sam, 14, have received, and with more than 200 cards taking up every inch of space in their family living room, it is clear to see why.

Amanda said: “When he was younger, Max was a bit of a cling-on. He went to Sunshine playgroup and cried most mornings. With a baby brother at home, he always thought that he was missing out.”

After playgroup, Max followed in his elder brother Josh’s footsteps and started Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School.

Max Hubbard, left, with brother Josh.

Gavin said: “Max adored playing football throughout his primary school years. He started off by playing for Gonerby but was soon scouted by Nottingham Forest when he was just six years old. He went to Holland with them to take part in football tournaments for four years running. As he got older, he moved to Boston United, Fishtoft Town and played for Lincoln City Academy for three seasons.

Amanda said: “When Max was younger, if he wasn’t playing football, he loved watching WWF wrestling and would often accompany his brother and uncle to watch the wrestling stars at arenas in Nottingham and Sheffield. He would come home wearing an oversize T-shirt as he was so little.”

After passing the 11-plus, Max joined Year 7 at the King’s School in 2011, where he quickly became popular amongst his peers.

Amanda added: “He already knew half of his school year due to all of his sports clubs but he quickly made an amazing group of friends who have stuck together from the beginning. They were just happy, normal teenagers who were excited about life.”

Max Hubbard, left with his brothers Josh and Sam.

Gavin and Amanda couldn’t be more thankful for the support from the King’s School.

Gavin added: “The staff have been astonishing. If you could write a blueprint of how a school should react in a situation like this, then they have got it just right. Many of Max’s teachers have visited and we’ve even had some of the teachers’ wives cook for us. They welcomed our son Josh back when he went to visit Max’s friends at school last week, and have looked after Sam since he chose to return to school last week to get a bit of normality back.”

Max excelled in both his studies and sporting achievements at King’s. He coached the younger pupils at school in football and rugby and took over from his brother Josh to teach ScrumKids as assistant coach.

Gavin added: “The little kids loved him. They just thought he was daft.”

Max also played cricket for Caythorpe, Belton Park and Flintham and represented the county in the triple jump and 100 metres running in athletics.

Amanda added: “He was never one to just lay around in bed. He always had to be doing something.”

When he wasn’t playing sports or with his friends, Max was with his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years, Maisie Hobbs, who is the current Miss Nottingham.

Amanda added; “The pair of them were so easy together. They thought that they had found the one in each other. They were both beautiful inside and out. Maisie is simply devastated.”

For the past 18 months, Max worked as a model for an agency in Nottingham after being scouted several times.

Amanda said: “He was scouted at Leeds Festival and when he was shopping in Topshop in London. He travelled to Paris and London for modelling castings. He enjoyed the opportunity of earning a bit of money and meeting a new circle of people.”

Max also had a daily paper round around Gonerby Hill Foot, which he shared with his brother Sam – Max driving and Sam delivering. He also worked at Syston Farm, where he helped customers choose their Christmas trees last year and more recently he had started working at Stoke Rochford Hall. He was hoping to study marketing and business at university in Liverpool next year.

As the family try to come to terms with their loss, friends and family are supporting them.

“We feel very loved,” said Amanda. “We’ve had so many visitors and we are still finding out stories about Max that we never knew.”

Gavin added: “The night before he died, Max and his friends left a nightclub in Nottingham and got a McDonald’s, but Max gave his meal away to a homeless man instead. That was just the kind of person Max was. All we ever wanted for our children was for them to be happy, healthy and kind. We couldn’t be more proud of our three boys.”

Max’s funeral will be held at St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, next Friday (December 15), at 1.15pm. Amanda and Gavin welcome anyone to the church to help celebrate Max’s life.

Donations will be given to the Matt Hampson Foundation, a former English rugby union prop who became a C4/5 tetraplegic after an accident playing for England under-21 in 2005. The foundation aims to provide advice, support, relief and treatment for anyone suffering serious injury or disability.

Gavin added: “We thought it was very apt, especially as Max had met Matt.”

Amanda added: “We would like to thank everyone for their support. Max never wasted a day of his life. He would have loved this celebrity status but to us he was a just a normal little boy, a gentleman but also a proper cheeky chap.”