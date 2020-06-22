Home   News   Article

Tributes paid as popular Grantham man and Lion dies

By Tracey Davies
-
Published: 11:12, 22 June 2020
 | Updated: 11:16, 22 June 2020

A member and past president of a Lions club has died at the age of 70.

Paul Whitworth, described by many as a 'true gentleman' and a 'thoroughly good man', died on Wednesday evening.

He had been a huge part of the Grantham community for the past 45 years and was most well known for owning a clothes shop on Guildhall Street, in Grantham, in the seventies and for his charity work as a member of both the Grantham and Sleaford Lions clubs.

