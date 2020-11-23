Tributes have been paid to a well-known shop manager who has died following a short battle with coronavirus.

Paul Mayfield, who was 52 years old, passed away on November 14, after a short stay at Lincoln Hospital.

He was a familiar face to many around town after working at the Spar store on London Road, Grantham, for more than 10 years.

Paul Mayfield has passed away, aged 52. (43233324)

A sign on the store window pays tribute to the much-loved colleague.

It says: "Paul had worked for Blakemore Retail for 15 years, starting as supervisor in Grantham and being promoted to store manager in 2012. Those of you who knew Paul will know that he was one of life's gentle giants with a huge heart and would do anything for anyone. He never complained and always had a good word for everyone."

Paul's daughter Hayley Marson, has set up a fund-raiser towards funeral costs.

She said: "He was a beloved dad, loving partner and the best and only son to Barbara Mayfield.He passed away from an underlining illness relating to Covid-19 which left a massive strain on his heart. He was a loving partner to Sara Slark of 18-and-a-half years. He took on six children that were not his own but he treated us as his own. They also had a little boy of their own who is now 16. He was so proud of all of his children and everything we have accomplished. He gave me away at my wedding last year."

Paul's son Blake Slark also paid tribute.

He added: "He was very soft and gentle at heart who had a lot of respect for both his family and his colleagues at work. He was always there for his family."

To make a donation, visit: https://tinyurl.com/PaulMayfield