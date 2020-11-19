A fit and active triathlete, described as “generous, likeable and enthusiastic” by loved ones, has died from Covid-19.

Alan Roy Heathershaw passed away on November 2 at Lincoln County Hospital after contracting the virus.

He was 57 years old, and leaves two sons and two daughters, Jack, Lewis, Lucy and Poppy.

Alan was awarded Clubman of the year for BTC (43190725)

A long-standing member of Belvoir Triathlon Club, Alan will be missed by all his family and friends.

His funeral will take place on Monday, November 23, at Grantham Crematorium at 12.30pm. Donations towards the doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit at Lincoln County Hospital are being received by Townsend Moore Funeral Services.

A close friend of Alan’s, Blake Hutchinson, has organised for members of BTC and people who knew Alan from park runs to line the streets of Grantham, socially distanced two metres apart, all the way from Alan’s home on Houghton Road to Grantham Crematorium.

Alan completed 93 Parkruns (43190728)

Belvoir Tri Clu said: “For probably all in Belvoir Tri Club, Alan was the members’ member. He took time to know everyone, chatted to everyone.

“As the weeks have passed since his passing there have been so many stories that have come to light of little things he did that enabled so many people linked with BTC.

“He was genuine, caring and humble but also extremely knowledgeable and he leaves a huge hole in our little community and will be greatly missed by us all.”

Another of Alan’s many friends, Mark Angeloni, added: “He loved [Belvoir Tri Club] and he loved his cake and beer (during and after a ride).”

Blake said: “Alan was a generous, likeable and enthusiastic man. He would always go the extra mile for his friends and would always be considerate and supportive.

“He loved group activities and was usually happy to stay at the back and encourage others. He loved being out on his bike with his friends, visiting most of the local cafes.

“We often joked that he could provide a review of any local cafe. He loved Parkrun and his ambition was to get his hands on a 100 T-shirt, sadly he only made it to 93, although we have some plans to get him to 100 in his honour.

“He was a modest man and would have been genuinely surprised by the love shown to him. The town has lost one of the nicest people and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”