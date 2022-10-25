Tributes have been paid to a "committed" volunteer medic, who was well-known in the Grantham area community.

Tim Nuttall, who lived in Sedgebrook, has died after a short illness.

He volunteered with Lincolnshire emergency response charity LIVES for 19 years, along with his wife, Dr Kiki Steele.

Kiki Steel and Tim Nuttalll at the Grantham is Great Awards 2015, where they won theEmergency Services Award. (60210577)

Tim completed his nurse training in the military before qualifying in 1997. He spent 22 years in the Army working mainly in emergency departments and on operational tours.

He joined The British Association for Immediate Care (BASICS), a charity promoting pre-hospital care, in 1983, and after moving to Grantham in 2004 was recruited to LIVES by Kiki.

In a statement, the charity paid tribute to Tim, saying: "All of us at LIVES are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend Tim Nuttall, who was a LIVES medic for over 19 years.

"His commitment and utter professionalism will be sincerely missed by the whole team.

"Our thoughts are with Kiki and his family at this sad time."

BASICS also paid tribute with a statement, that said: "It is with great sadness that we heard tonight of the death after a short illness of BASICS and LIVES stalwart Tim Nuttall.

"Tim was a regular member of our teaching faculties and past educational facilitator. Our thoughts are with his wife Kiki, his friends and his family."

Tim and Kiki won the Grantham Journal's Grantham is Great Emergency Services Award back in 2015.