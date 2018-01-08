Tributes paid to district councillor Terl Bryant

South Kesteven District councillor Terl Bryant died at the weekend.

Paying tribute to Coun Bryant, who was the ward member for Stamford St John’s, Philip Sagar, Chairman of the Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association, said: “It was with sadness that we heard of the death of Councillor Terl Bryant. Councillor Bryant had been a very long-standing supporter of the Conservative Party, and had been a hard-working member of the South Kesteven and Stamford Town Council team for a long time serving as Chairman of the Council and a cabinet member for many years at South Kesteven and mayor of Stamford on the Town Council.”

“On behalf of the Association I extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

Nick Boles, MP for Grantham and Stamford comments; “I’m sad to learn of Councillor Terl Bryant’s death. He loved Stamford and served his community diligently for many years.”

Coun Bryant’s funeral will be held on January 24 at 11.30am at All Saint’s Church, Stamford.

