Tributes have been paid to a former Leader and Chairman of South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) who has died at the age of 81.

Councillor Bob Adams passed away peacefully at his home on Monday (November 15) following a short period in hospital.

Born and raised in Nottingham, Coun Adams, who was married to Linda and had three daughters, lived in Great Ponton.

His background was in business and finance with a career that started in accountancy, working in Nottingham, Leicester, then Grantham, then back to Nottingham, before coming back to Grantham more than 30 years ago.

He joined SKDC in 2007 and then Lincolnshire County Council in 2013.

Speaking to the Journal in 2019, Coun Adams said he was proud of Lincolnshire, citing its history, countryside, the wartime heritage he enjoyed visiting, and the people who spend so much time helping good causes to support the less fortunate.

He was involved with such activities in the past but when not busy with council duties, enjoyed bowls and a bit of golf as well as "a pint in Wetherspoons and supporting the local industry, any good local ale.”

The chairman of the council, Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin, called him a "true gentleman" in a statement this morning.

She added: "Bob was one of the most experienced members of the council - his measured and reasoned opinions will be very much missed.

“He was a true gentleman who was always willing to help and for whom nothing was too much trouble.”

The council Leader, councillor Kelham Cooke, also paid tribute.

He added: “Coun Adams was a huge advocate of local government and was popular with both members and officers alike.

“He was extremely knowledgeable and could always be relied upon to be a strong voice for his ward and on issues he was passionate about.”

Councillor Adams had represented the Isaac Newton Ward since May 2007 and served as chairman of the council in 2009-10, and was leader from March 2015 to May 2017.

He was vice-chairman of the planning committee from 2007-11 and chairman from 2019-21. He also served as vice-chairman of the culture and visitor economy overview and scrutiny committee in 2018-19.

Councillor Adams had also served as a member of Lincolnshire County Council, representing the Colsterworth rural ward since 2013.

Fellow district and county councillors Ray and Linda Wootten, who represent wards in Grantham, said: "Bob was a thoroughly decent man who was respected by us all for his wealth of knowledge and dedication to the council and the people he served.

"He was also a great friend to us and we will miss him, especially our long conversations over a pint of his favourite Doom Bar putting the world to rights. Bob has been involved with councils for over 50 years as he lived in Nottingham prior to moving to Lincolnshire. Our hearts and thoughts go out to Linda his wife and family."

His funeral will take place at 11am on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

No further details are available at this time.