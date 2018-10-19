Tributes paid to former Grantham headteacher killed in Majorca floods

Tributes have been paid to a former headteacher from Grantham who was killed alongside his wife when flash floods hit the Spanish island of Majorca last week.

Antony Green, 77 and his wife Delia, 75, had been travelling in a taxi from Palma airport to their hotel on the east coast of the island when they got caught up in the flooding.

The couple, are believed to have drowned as flood water engulfed the small tourist town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

In a statement from Tony and Delia’s children, released through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), they said: “We are deeply shocked by the sudden passing of our parents Delia and Tony Green in the tragic events in Majorca.

“Delia and Tony were a loving, kind and caring couple. They were at their happiest when they were with their family and friends.

“They were looking forward to their latest adventure abroad.The family take some solace from the knowledge that they died together.”

Originally from Atherton, Greater Manchester, before the couple retired to Moffat, Scotland, Tony had spent some of his career working as a headteacher in Grantham at Earlsfield Primary School.

After hearing the news, some Journal readers got in touch to share their memories of the ‘kind’ headteacher who ‘always had a smile on his face.’

Linda Wright, of Barrowby, attended the primary school in 1984.

She said: “I remember playing rounders with him on the field. He was always a friendly, happy man and always had a smile on his face.

“My mum said he was always kind and fair and my brother who is older than me said what a lovely man he was.

“I don’t remember what year he left but he was missed when he did.”

Ronnie Wilkinson was a pupil at the school between 1977-1984 and remembers Mr Green for his caring nature, adding: “He was a kind person. I am extremely sad for the family.”

At least 13 people are now believed to have been killed after torrential rain caused flash flooding on the Mediterranean island on Tuesday, October 9.