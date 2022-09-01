A former mayor, district councillor and lifelong town resident has died aged 79.

Judy Smith was well-known for her work on behalf of Bourne residents and those in the surrounding district.

She was a South Kesteven district councillor for Bourne East ward for almost 20 years, served as vice-chairman of the planning committee and has been chairman of the council.

Judy Smith

Closer to home she was a town councillor since 1999, having served as Bourne mayor from 2005 to 2006 and was a firm supporter of Bourne Abbey Church, where she has been involved in a range of community and fundraising activities.

She was a member of the Grantham and Stamford Conservatives, which includes the Bourne area.

South Kesteven District Council chairman Coun Helen Crawford, a close friend and fellow Bourne councillor, described Judy's passing as 'a great loss to Bourne and its residents'.

Judy Smith and celebration cake

She said: “Judy was an example to us all. I feel privileged to have been her friend and colleague for the past six years and I have really enjoyed working alongside her during that time for the benefit of Bourne and in assisting local people facing difficult periods in their lives.

“She worked tirelessly, raising money for good causes over the years such as the Church Hall Christmas Fayre, Bourne in Bloom, whist drives for the Church Hall, the Butterfield Centre, Dyke Village Hall Committee and at coffee mornings for the Skate Park.

“Judy was a member of the town twinning group, and a member of Bourne Abbey Church, helping organise trips for the congregation and so much more.

"There are many more things that Judy has done for Bourne than I can mention today. "

Joyce Moxley and Judy Smith run the bric-a-brac

Judy was a lifelong resident of the town and was educated at Abbey Road and at Bourne Grammar School.

She met her husband John, who died in 2015 after a long battle with cancer, while at Bourne Grammar School, and they grew closer while members of the Young Conservatives.

South Kesteven District Council leader Coun Kelham Cooke said: “I have known Judy since 2010, when I first worked with her in politics, alongside her late husband John Smith, who served with us as a cabinet member.

Karen Parkin and Judy Smith serve tea

"Together they were great ambassadors for the district and for Bourne.

“I have long admired the way she always made herself available to answer residents’ queries and help out with local matters.

“The wide range of knowledge she was able to apply due to her vast experience will be a loss to the council and I will miss her personally for her support and for the contribution she was able to make to the lives of residents in South Kesteven.”

Bourne Abbey Church Hall jubilee coffee morning

Civic flags are being flown at half-mast to mark her passing and a message of condolence will be sent to her family.

The funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed.