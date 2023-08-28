Tributes are being paid to a former mayor who was a “very nice” and “caring” person.

Avril Williams, who was Mayor of Grantham in 2008, sadly died on Monday, August 21, aged 78.

Before she was elected mayor in 2008, she was also Mayoress in 2000 and 2004 when her husband Michael Williams was elected Mayor of Grantham. She was also Mayoress in 2006.

Avril Williams, former Mayor of Grantham.

Rhys Williams, her son, said Avril was “very proud” to be mayor.

He said: “She loved politics and she loved Grantham. She went into politics for all of the right reasons.”

Avril (left) with husband Michael.

Avril was born in Barnsley in 1944.

Her and Michael, also born in Barnsley, were “teenage sweethearts” and got married in 1963.

Avril with husband Michael and one of her grandsons.

Earlier this year, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple moved to Grantham in 1974 and owned a newsagents in New Beacon Road, Grantham.

In the early 1980’s, the couple were landlord and landlady of The Joiners Arms, now known as Nobody Inn, in North Street.

Avril with husband Michael and one of her grandsons.

After five years as lord and landlady of the pub, Michael went back to work as an electrical engineer and Avril worked as a midwife at Grantham Hospital.

Rhys said: “She [Avril] had been a carer all of her life.

“She will always be remembered as a caring person.”

Avril with her two grandsons Josh and Evan.

Avril developed a love for politics, as she later became a labour councillor and Mayor of the town.

She was mother to Melanie Williams, who died in 1990, Rhys, and Bryn Williams.

She was also grandmother to Josh and Evan William

Her funeral will take place on Thursday, September 7, at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm.

Donations are being made the Alzheimer’s Society and can be donated at https://www.justgiving.com/page/avril.

Money can also be donated on the day.

If you would like to pay a tribute to Avril, send us your tributes by email at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk.