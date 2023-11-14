Tributes have been paid to a man described as a “gentle soul”, after he was found dead in a field.

Tim Macdonald was discovered in a field off Highgate Late, Plungar, on Tuesday, November 7, and Leicestershire Police are now carrying out an murder investigation as his death is being treated as suspicious.

Jodie Guy, who knew the Bottesford resident for over 20 years, has paid tribute to her best friend, who she described as a “gentle soul”.

Olivia (left) with her dad Tim.

She added: “[Tim] would do anything for anyone, but he had his demons.

“He struggled with addiction and alcoholism for 25 years plus.

“My favourite memory of Tim was him learning to do archery and ending up with an arrow in his bum cheek!”

Tim Macdonald. Image: Leicestershire Police.

Tim, 46, had one daughter named Olivia, 13, who he “adored”.

Jodie added: “She [Olivia] was so close to her dad and had such a great bond with him.

“Her dad was her world.”

He met Olivia’s mum, Victoria, in his twenties and they were together for 17 years.

The couple later separated, but Jodie said that Victoria was Tim’s “one and only love of his life”.

Victoria died last year of Covid complications and Olivia is now living with her grandmother.

Tim (left) with Victoria (right).

Jodie has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Olivia in light of the fact she has now lost both her parents.

The last time Jodie spoke to Tim was one week before he was found – and she said she will miss him “so so much”.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on November 8 on suspicion of murder, and has since been released under investigation.

As part of the ongoing murder investigation, Leicestershire Police closed the A52 on November 9 after armed officers stopped a vehicle on the A52 Bingham bypass.

They discovered a 46-year-old man with a serious head injury and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A timeline of the events can be seen at www.granthamjournal.co.uk/news/as-it-happened-the-timeline-surrounding-two-deaths-as-a-mur-9339803/.

