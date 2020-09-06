Tributes paid to Harrowby United legend who passed away

Tributes have been paid to Harrowby United legend Bruce Robinson, who passed away peacefully aged 82.

Bruce was a loving and devoted husband to Iris, loving dad to David and Suzanne, father in law to Lorraine and Colin, amazing grandad to Daniel, Martin, Kierian, Siobhan & Liam, great grandad to Annie, Jacob & Kyeron, and all the wives and partners, as well as his very many friends.

Harrowby United vice chairman, Mark Fardell paid tribute to his friend, who passed away on August 31, surrounded by his loving family.

Bruce Robinson passed away aged 82 (41858764)

Mark said: “Today is a very sad day for Harrowby and local football, as our very own Bruce lost his long battle with illness.

"After seasons with the Beehive, Bruce and Bernie moved over to Harrowby with most of the team and management to form Harrowby United again.

“An incredible character who would help out before games. I’m sure all the players Bruce had treated has a funny tale to tell you about him.

“As his health slowly became an issue over the last couple of years he still made such an effort to attend all the home games.

"When games were cancelled and myself or Mick had to tell him, we got the biggest ear bashing ever with a lot of f words in the reply.

“Football will not be the same not seeing Bruce up at Harrowby and no words can be used to say how much he will be missed. Our hearts go out to his wife Iris and family. RIP mate we will miss you.”

Bruce’s siblings Joyce and Graham also wrote tributes in honour of their brother. Joyce said: “I need to thank all the people who are involved in this special football team for what they are doing for my lovely brother,he loved all you lads. He loved going to the games. I so wish he was here today.”

Many local clubs, players and people involved in football reached out to pay tribute to Bruce. On Twitter, Grantham Town wrote: “ A very sad day for everyone who knew this man. A legend who will be sorely missed. RIP Bruce. Our hearts go out to his loved ones.”

Bruce’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, September 15 at Grantham Crematorium.

