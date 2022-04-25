Tributes have been paid to a legendary playwright, described as someone who was "always there for those around him".

Eric Chappell, famous for writing TV comedy Rising Damp, died at the age of 88 on Thursday (April 21).

Many kind words have been shared about the playwright, who lived in Barrowby with his wife Muriel.

A statement from Eric's family said: "While Eric was an undisputed comedy genius he was also a kind and compassionate man, funny and warm and always there for those around him.

"All of the wonderful tributes we've read on the internet have been a comfort to the family and we thank everyone for their kind words. "

St Peter's Hill Players are set to stage Eric's play 'Wife After Death' in May at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

The group paid tribute to the Grantham-born playwright in a statement, which said: "It was with great sadness, we, as a drama society, of which Eric Chappel was patron, heard of his death.

"Eric and his family would come to see and support our shows whenever we 'trod the boards'

"He would give the cast his feedback after the show which was greatly appreciated.

"We had hoped to perform our current production, Wife After Death, a gem from Eric's pen, two years ago, however, the pandemic got in the way and we were forced to postpone until this year

"Eric had already booked his ticket, so we will be aware of his absence during this run. RIP Eric, you will be sadly missed by many."