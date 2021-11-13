A Grantham man described as “a real gentleman”, who played a pantomime dame for two decades has died aged 89.

Anthony (Tony) Hook passed away on October 20, and would have been known by many for his involvement in various dramatic groups, but also as a local police constable.

Tony’s funeral will be held at St Wulfram’s Church on December 1 at 10.30am, followed by a committal at Grantham Crematorium at 11.30am.

Tony Hook was invited to South Korea in 2010 to receive a thank you from the Korean Government. (52990452)

His family say they would like anyone who remembers him from any of his roles to join them when they intend to give him his final curtain call.

Born in Grantham in 1932, Tony attended Central School and at 15 he became a junior reporter at the Journal before his National Service in 1950.

He joined the Royal Medical Corps and after passing the relevant exams, was posted to South Korea to serve in the Korean War. He continued his link with the British Korean Veterans and was invited to visit Korea in 2010 to receive a thank you from the Korean government.

Tony Hook during his National Service in 1951. (52990449)

Tony would often be seen in his regalia raising money around the town for veterans.

He returned to Grantham and his job at the Journal in 1952, before joining Lincolnshire Police a year later.

His daughter Angela said he was “an old style local bobby; he could often be seen pushing his bike around his beat.”

He married his childhood sweetheart Hazel in 1954 and they were married for over 50 years until her death in 2006. They had three children, Robin, Carole and Angela, as well as grandchildren Emma, Michelle, Hayley, Oliver, William, Bethany and Ashley.

Tony as the panto dame. (52990443)

After a few postings around the county he returned, with his family, to Grantham in the early 1970s and set about joining many amateur dramatics groups including Grantham Dramatic Society, St Peter’s Hill Players and Stage Productions, who put on an annual pantomime for over 20 years. For most of these he could be seen to be the beloved panto dame.

Angela said: “He was never more happy than when he was wearing a pair of false boobs, a wig, a frock and singing and playing to the audience. The family used to joke about never knowing who was Dad or Mum as, for many years, his wife, Hazel, played the Prince Charming role.

“During all these commitments, he was engaged in raising money for charity, often going round to local care homes and hospitals to perform for those in residence, always demonstrating a sense of humour and a love of performing.”

Tony in 1985 while working as a funeral director. (52990455)

Retiring from the police in 1983, he eventually started work as a funeral director, for Geeson’s then Robert Holland, before retiring at the age of 79. However, he still managed to volunteer at Belton House and Grantham Museum.

Angela described her dad as “a real gentleman” who was “never too old to learn”, as he took up horse riding lessons in his 60s, among many other hobbies including reading, knitting and singing.

She said: “He was my Dad, my friend, my mentor and my role model.

“I shall miss him in this world, but I know his essence lives on and that I will see him again.

“Until then I know he is at peace and has other audiences to perform to, once again reunited with those he has loved.”