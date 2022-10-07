Tributes are being made to a "larger than life" man from Fulbeck after he sadly died last week.

David Morison, 77, who was vice-chair of the Fulbeck Parish Council, died suddenly on Monday, September 26, after a heart attack.

On the Fulbeck Village Group Facebook page, Anna Watler, a fellow member of the parish council, shared the sad news, saying: "It is with a very heavy heart indeed that I have to announce David Morison died suddenly on Monday evening.

David Morison. (59840959)

"He was a caring, compassionate and kind man who lit up any space around him, with his energy, intelligence, fund of knowledge and especially stories of his adventures in exotic places and as an army medic.

"His friends and family are reeling from the gaping hole left in their lives."

David Morison and wife Iris. (59841469)

David moved to Fulbeck in 2007 with his wife, Iris, and became a much-loved member of the community.

Iris said: "He was very kind, considerate and interesting. He was always interested in the next big thing.

David Morison visiting a school in Uganda. (59841462)

"When I first met him he was into fishing but then it was mountaineering, then it would be field running.

"He used to take the dog for a walk around the village and he used to be about two hours and you can get around the village in an hour.

David Morison. (59840810)

"So an hour and a half of the walk would have been talking to people on the way round!

"We had a good life and a really interesting life. He was a very interesting person who will be very sadly missed by many including his four grandchildren."

David became vice-chair of the parish council in November 2021, but had been a member since 2015.

David Morison in his army days. (59841234)

His work was not limited to the parish council as he was also involved in the village hall committee. He was one of the organisers behind the village hall fete for the past 11 years.

He was also involved in patient participation groups, organising and helping with bonfire night, the summer car boot sales and much more.

Anna said: "He was interested in anything environmental, anything to do with highways, wildlife and footpaths.

David Morison and Iris on their wedding day. (59841443)

"It was anything to do with the residents.

"He did a lot outside the parish council that he felt was his prime role.

"It’s going to be a big hole in the village, it really is. It's going to be quite difficult to how we fill the roles he had.

David Morison. (59840777)

"He was a larger than life figure. He wasn't a tall man but his personality came out and he was just so kind and so interested in people."

David was a biomedical scientist who worked with various universities. At 52 years old he retired and became a training officer in the territorial army.

He was described as a "very active man" as he was a rock climbing instructor, skiing instructor and was a keen wildlife photographer.

David Morison. (59840716)

When David and Iris first met, he used to ride a motor scooter and when this broke down one day, his father paid for a new Lambretta, an Italian motor scooter.

"Once he got that we were off around Europe," added Iris.

David Morison. (59841078)

The couple lived in Papua New Guinea for two years where he would climb mountains.

They also spent two years sailing across the Virgin Islands, as David had experienced sailing from his time in the army.

David Morison. (59841000)

David Morison with two of his grandchildren. (59840835)

His claim to fame was that he went to school with Mick Jagger, lead singer of The Rolling Stones.

Anna said: "He never lost his sense of fun.

David Morison climbing a mountain. (59840769)

"Very often people lose that as they grow up and become grumpy old men. But he never loss his sense of humour at all."

If you would like to pay tribute to David, write to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk