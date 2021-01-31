Heartfelt tributes have been paid to one of Grantham’s most respected swimming teachers and local musical talents.

Norah English passed away on January 2, aged 99. She had been a resident at Kings Court Nursing Home, on Swinegate, since Boxing Day 2019.

Norah was most fondly known around Grantham for her dedication to music throughout the community and for teaching more than 25,000 children and adults to swim over many years.