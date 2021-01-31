Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Tributes paid to Norah, 99, who taught more than 25,000 children to swim in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:21, 31 January 2021

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to one of Grantham’s most respected swimming teachers and local musical talents.

Norah English passed away on January 2, aged 99. She had been a resident at Kings Court Nursing Home, on Swinegate, since Boxing Day 2019.

Norah was most fondly known around Grantham for her dedication to music throughout the community and for teaching more than 25,000 children and adults to swim over many years.

GranthamHuman Interest Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE