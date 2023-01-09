Tributes have been paid to a well-known dance teacher who died aged 100.

Gladys Pestell nee Sale passed away on December 7, 2022, seven months after receiving her card from the Queen.

She and her husband ran countless dance schools and competitions together across the country, and even appeared in a film alongside Alec Guinness.

Gladys Pestell died in December, aged 100. (61741284)

Born in 1922, Gladys moved to Grantham with her parents Henry and Blanch when she was a young girl, attending Spitalgate School until she was 14.

This was where she met the love of her life, Eustace Pestell, known to everyone as Jim.

The pair used to pass love notes to eachother and they were married by the start of the Second World War.

Gladys and husband Jim. (61741290)

Gladys worked at Templemans as a children's nurse, and was also employed at Ruston Hornsby and BMARC Munitions during her working life.

During the war, Gladys worked at a local munitions factory, which was the target of many German bombers.

One of the bombs fell well short of the factory, but regrettably hit a house in Grantham. Gladys' home, in Norton Street, killing her mother and three brothers.

Jim served in the Royal Signals at the top secret Bletchley Park. He never spoke of his time there.

Gladys and Jim had four children together. Their first born was Brian, who died at a few months old.

The second was Allen, closely followed by Trevor and then Carol. They have over 30 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gladys loved dancing, but Jim showed no interest in this until he had contract work at a dance school.

This gave him his chance to learn and he discovered that he was very good at it, soon becoming a dance teacher himself.

Gladys founded dance schools in Barrowby, Great Gonerby and Grantham.

She taught at Barrowby Reading Room, Barrowby Hall, St Wulfam’s School, Grantham College and in Ropsley.

Gladys also taught further afield in Newark, Devon, Humberston near Grimsby, Blackpool and Chapel Saint Leonard’s in Skegness.

Her daughter Carol also took up dancing, gaining many medals. At the age of 17, she became a dance teacher herself.

Jim became president of many national dancing associations and, alongside Gladys, led many national dance festivals both in England and the Isle of Man, where they were given the title of Freemen of the Island.

The couple starred in the film 'Little Lord Fauntleroy', starring Alec Guinness, which was filmed at Belvoir Castle in 1980.

Both Gladys and Jim were part of the amateur radio society. Gladys was in the Salvation Army with her family playing the drums. Her dad was the bandmaster while her mum sang in the choir.

Gladys enjoyed dancing, knitting and cooking and making mince pies for everyone.

Her family said that "she will be missed by many".

Linda Jackson, a former student of Gladys when she taught in Barrowby, said that her dance teacher "touched the hearts of many young children" in the village.

Linda said: "Gladys would give up her time and acknowledging that there was full support from her husband and family.

"She provided so much enjoyment to the children as they went through gaining certificates, medals and trophies and every child looked forward to the break time as there was an amazing tuck shop.

"Maybe her sacrifice to society gave her the longevity to live to 100.

"Gladys ran this dancing school with heart and she didn’t earn anything out of it as the rent of the building would barely have covered her expenses. She kept it low cost so families could afford it."