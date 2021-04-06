Tributes have been paid to a popular and much loved singer from the Grantham music scene after he passed away last month.

Tracy Taylor died on March 1, aged 59, of multiple organ failure after a long battle with Crohn’s disease.

Tracy, who was born and raised in Grantham, was most well-known for singing at private functions, nursing homes and social clubs in and around town.

Tracy Taylor has passed away. (45711555)

The father-of-one sang a mixture of material from Motown to legends such as Frank Sinatra and Roy Orbison, but Elvis Presley was his speciality.

But as his health started to deteriorate in the last few years, he often liked to take his mobility scooter to the park or simply sit outside with his dog and companion ‘Chocolate’ watching the world go by.

His sister Madeleine Holden paid tribute to her brother.

Tracy Taylor has passed away. (45711578)

She said: “There were six of us siblings all together and we’ve always been close. He lived in Swinstead for a long time and would always be the first to help out his neighbours with anything they needed. Nothing was ever too much bother.”

Lifelong friend Brian Degnan met Tracy when they attended the former St Hugh’s School,Grantham, more than 45 years ago.

He paid tribute to his “loyal” friend, adding: “It was music that first brought us together. He was more into the performance side of things whereas I gravitated towards the production and technical aspects. We were both budding musicians, to a certain degree, mostly playing guitar together and it was this mutual admiration for ‘all things related to music’ that helped form a lasting bond between us.

“Tracy had a tremendous singing voice and I genuinely believe that he would have been up there with the legends had he been given his big break. He had a rare and natural gift with the ability to mesmerise and connect with people through his singing. He could touch people with his beautiful ‘textured’ voice. I run a mobile disco and Tracy would regularly come along with me and just sing ‘on demand’ if asked. People were astounded by how authentic and professional his voice was and this often turned into the highlight of their event.”

Tracy Taylor has passed away. (45632819)

Family and friends gathered at Grantham Crematorium for Tracy’s funeral, arranged by Townsend and Moore Funeral Services, Wharf Road, with many standing outside, despite the rain, due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

Brian read out a heartfelt eulogy for his trusted friend and played recordings of Tracy’s singing during the service along with a personally created video/photo tribute.

He added: “He was so dependable and reliable and never moaned or made a fuss about anything. I’m certain that his funeral would have been packed if it was not for the Covid-19 restrictions. Tracy was a very much loved and respected citizen of our small town. He is going to be very greatly missed by so many.”