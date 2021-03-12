Tributes have been paid to a ‘true gentleman’ who helped launch a unique project that tackles lonelinesses and social isolation within the community.

Jason Young, treasurer of The Friendly Bench Community Group, in Bottesford, and company secretary for the Friendly Bench CIC, passed away on Friday after an eight-month battle with bowel cancer.

The father-of-two was widely known for helping to set up The Friendly Bench, in Bottesford, in 2018, alongside his wife Lyndsey, who founded the project, designed to tackle social isolation by using innovative social space.

Jason Young has passed away. (44964488)

The first of its kind in the UK, the couple created a purposely designed outdoor space with seating and sensory planting, in Granby Drive, Bottesford, for people to meet, chat, connect with nature, build friendships and develop a support network.

After being awarded grants, including one from the National Lottery, they went on to open five more The Friendly Benches across the country, including in Rugby and Ipswich, with another six scheduled for this year.

Lyndsey, paid tribute to her husband of almost 20 years, describing him as always being full of love, warmth, kindness and friendship.

She added: “We did everything together and were due to celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary later this year, after being together for 28 years.

“He was so fit. He had signed up to run the London Marathon in aid of The Friendly Bench before it was postponed last year. He was also a member of Grantham Athletics Club.

“I have received so many lovely messages from people, with many saying what an honour it was to have known him.”

It was while he was helping to install one of the benches in Rotherham last July when Jason started to feel unwell with stomach pain.

After being referred to Lincoln Hospital with a suspected twisted bowel, he was later diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer the day after his 49th birthday.

Despite undergoing gruelling bouts of chemotherapy treatment, Jason was determined to keep moving forward with The Friendly Bench, as he really believed in what it did.

In his last days, Jason, who was also a devoted dad to Harvey and Frank, was supported by nurses “angels” from Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support and St Barnabas Hospice.

Determined that his legacy will live on, the community group that runs and manages The Friendly Bench in Chester commissioned a piece of music to be composed for Jason by BBC Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year, with Jason also having an input into the piece. The music will be played at each of The Friendly Benches.

Grantham Athletics Club also wanted to pay tribute.

A club spokesperson said: "Jason was everything a club could wish for in an amateur athlete and his conduct and character reflected the positives of sportsmanship. Training hard and with enthusiasm he constantly improved his performances.

"He was proud to represent his club, especially in cross country matches. He was a true athlete and enjoyed competing more than winning. He was ever appreciative of the support and encouragement he received from his coach and other club members. He was a true gentleman and will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Jason’s funeral is due to take place on Friday, March 19.As numbers are limited, residents in Bottesford are invited to “wave goodbye” by lining the street at the end of Belvoir Road and Grantham Road at 3.45pm.

To make a donation in Jason’s memory, he requested support for St Barnabas Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support or Marie Curie.