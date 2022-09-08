Tributes have been paid to The Queen following her death at Balmoral today.

In a statement, the Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: "Dedicated to public service for her whole life to both the United Kingdom and The Commonwealth. Her decades of service are unlikely to be matched, nor the affection in which she was held. Rest in peace. God save the King."

The Queen attends a reception for 603 (City of Edinburgh) Squadron, Royal Auxiliary Air Force, who have been honoured with the Freedom of The City of Edinburgh, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

SKDC has sent condolences to the Palace and books of condolence will be available to sign at venues in the district from tomorrow.

Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies said: "Immensely sad to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The longest reigning monarch in our history, her memory will remain longer still: happy and glorious.

"We offer our heartfelt gratitude for a lifetime of service. God Save the King."

Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council said: "Rest in Peace Elizabeth II. The only monarch many of us has known, your passing is such a tremendous loss after all those years of magnificent service. God save the King."

Lincolnshire Police posted a tweet saying it was with great sadness that they have learnt of the passing of HM the Queen.

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “Our flags will fly at half-mast as a sign of respect to the Queen and we join in with the rest of the nation in mourning her. It has been an honour to serve her. From our Lincolnshire Police family to the Royal family, and all those who knew or may have been close to the Queen, we send our thoughts and condolences. Her loss will be keenly felt by many.”

Jody Clark, founder of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital campaign group, tweeted: "Rest in Peace Queen #ElizabethII Thank you for being the only monarch we ever knew (many of us) and for your dedicated service to our country #RestInPeace."