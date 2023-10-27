Tributes have been paid to a “true gentleman” who had an “amazing voice”.

Barry Summerfield, who lived in Grantham his whole life, has sadly passed away aged 88.

He was a trustee for the South Lincolnshire Blind Society, and well known within the area.

Kelly Warner, his granddaughter and who runs Relight My Choir in Grantham, said he was a “devoted husband”, a “loved father” and a “devoted grandad to his grandchildren”.

She added: “He was kind and very generous.

“He was a true gentleman and would forever be singing.

“The house was always in song and he would always take me to musicals.”

Barry was also a “big supporter” of his granddaughter’s singing.

Kelly added that “music ran in the family” as her grandmother, Barry’s wife, was also a singer in a girl band.

In his later years, Barry became blind and started to attend coffee mornings with the South Lincolnshire Blind Society.

Susan Swinburn, CEO of the society, knew Barry very well and said he was an “absolutely wonderful man”.

She added: “He was such a big supporter of the blind society.

“He loved the coffee mornings.

“I remember the first time I met him, was very reluctant to have any help at all [as] he was fiercely independent.

“The last time I saw him, I thought he was going to jump out of his bed.

“He said it [the blind society] was the best thing he ever did.”

In Christmas 2019, the society held a fundraising concert in Britain’s Got Talent style at St Wulfram’s Church.

When Susan “jokingly” suggested the idea to Barry, he said of how he used to “sing as a young lad”, added Susan.

She said: “He had a really lovely voice and he took it very seriously.

“In the run up to the concert, he was practising his song and he didn’t know if he could do it.

“The church was absolutely packed and he was so nervous.

“He got a standing ovation and they were in tears.

“I shared videos of him on Facebook and people from New Zealand and America were all commenting what a great voice he had.

“I told him about it and he wouldn’t stop talking about it for months.

“He said he would never forget it.”

On the blind society, Kelly added: “He was really grateful to them for everything.

“When he lost his sight, his life changed.

“They made his life easier.”

