Tributes have been paid to a “lovely” man who was well known in the Lincolnshire footballing community for over 60 years.

Michael ‘Mick’ Massingham, who moved to Grantham in 1983, sadly passed away on Wednesday (November 29), aged 77.

Mick was a founding member on the South Kesteven Charity Cup Committee and well known within the football scene in the county.

Mick Massingham. Photo courtesy of Ian Selby

Councillor Ian Selby (Ind, Grantham Harrowby), chairman of the charity cup committee, said: “The South Kesteven Charity Cup Committee are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mick, one of our founding committee members and very dear friend too.

“Mick was just such a lovely guy, extremely helpful and we are so proud to have had him as one of our committee members.

“We will miss him dearly and we thank him for his contribution to our Charity Cup and for helping us raise lots of money for our local worthy causes.

“We will be dedicating our 2024 tournament to Mick.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to his wife Judy and family and friends at this very sad time.”

After a long football career, where he was rated “very highly as a player”, Mick started to referee in 1987.

He then later became a trainer in the Lincolnshire Referees Association.

Rob Dixon, a well known volunteer in Grantham, was trained by Mick alongside Reg Jackson, another Lincolnshire Referee Association trainer.

Rob described Mick as “great personality” and an “amazing mentor”.

He added: “[He was] always smiling at players, always communicating with players, made the decision and stuck by it.

“That’s why he had so much respect.

“RIP Mick, it was a pleasure to know you.”

Reg Jackson said Mick would “always help and assist any fixture” and that his passing was a “very sad loss”.

Send your tributes to katie.green@granthamjournal.co.uk