Tributes pour in for Grantham teenager who died in A52 crash

The bereaved family of a teenager who died in a crash on the A52 at the weekend have paid tribute to their beloved son.

Max Hubbard, 17, died at the scene following a collision with another vehicle on the Bottesford bypass at 5.41pm on Sunday.

King's School flag at half mast

His parents, Gavin and Amanda, and brothers Josh and Sam paid tribute to their son and brother.

Gavin said: “No words can express how we feel at the moment. Max was so loved by everyone, and will forever be in our hearts and thoughts.”

Max was in his final year at The King’s School and headmaster Frank Hedley remembers a “much loved pupil with an infectious smile”.

Mr Hedley added: “Max was a superb individual with an infectious smile and ‘can do’ approach to life.

He was popular with both staff and students alike because he was a thoroughly decent human being. He exemplified the school’s values: he had integrity; he looked out for others and seized every opportunity to do good things with his life. He was a well-rounded individual playing high level sport. Characteristically, he was a fierce competitor be it rugby, football, athletics or cricket. In addition, he was a sympathetic and supportive rugby coach to three- to nine-year-olds. Max was heavily involved as part of the leadership team for the school’s Toy Bank charity initiative and was also Deputy House Captain for Curteis House.

“Academically he was highly capable, being both intellectually curious and diligent. Having attained a strong set of GCSE results in 2016, he was on course to do well in his ‘A’ level examinations in the summer of 2018. Max was much loved and will be greatly missed. All at King’s mourn his loss and our thoughts and prayers are with Mr and Mrs Hubbard and their family at this incredibly sad time.”

The school’s flag will be flown at half-mast until the day after Max’s funeral and pupils have been invited to leave messages and share memories in a book of condolence in the sixth form study centre.

Before attending King’s School, Max was a pupil at Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School.

Staff spoke of their shock at hearing the tragic news on Monday.

Headteacher Claire Stylianides said: “Everyone was shocked to hear about the loss of Max. He and his brothers all attended Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School and live locally, so his family is well known among our school community. We are all extremely sorry for their devastating loss and our thoughts, hearts and prayers go out to them at this time. Staff past and present have nothing but good things to say about Max. He always had the biggest smile and had a positive attitude. He always did his best to help others. He especially enjoyed sharing his passion for sport and he was a super sportsperson. Max had a real love of learning, worked hard and always did his best. Everyone was proud of Max and he had huge potential. It is incomprehensible that such a remarkable young man was so tragically taken so early in life.”

Police are continuing to investigate the crash which involved a black Ford Ka and a black Audi. A woman also sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. She remains in a stable condition.

DC John Borlase said: “We are continuing to investigate the incident to establish the full circumstances and are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch. Were you driving in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see the collision or either of the vehicles prior to the collision?”

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 434 of November 26.

Our Grantham Journal Facebook page has been inundated with tributes from people who knew Max.

Rich Hockley: I am absolutely devastated by this news this morning. As a friend of the family I can’t even imagine how the family are. My thoughts and heart felt condolences go out to you all.

Lee Jo Staples: Absolutely gutted for you all, Max was a lovely young lad and a good friend to my son charley , lots of good memories of him xx

David Kelham: Absolutely gobsmacked by the very tragic news. R.I.P Max, taken away far to soon. Was a pleasure knowing you. My thoughts are with Gavin, Amanda, Josh and Sam.

Gemma Harley: Amanda, Gavin and family my thoughts are with you at this truly awful time, josh and max both taught George at scrum kids and I was amazed by their maturity and how they both engaged so well with toddlers and parents. I am so so sorry for your loss x

