Tributes have been paid to a man who was heavily involved with youth football in Grantham for over 15 years.

Jeffery Russell, known as Ian, died suddenly aged 73 on March 20 at his home in Grantham.

One of his daughters, Chloe Lilley, explained that Ian had been ill before he passed but "the death was still sudden for us as a family".

Ian Russell died suddenly, aged 73. (63319338)

Ian was born and raised in Grantham, attending King's School.

He gave up much of his time to help run the Grantham youth football league for over 15 years, starting out in the early 1990s.

Ian was registration secretary for the league, and also helped out by refereeing local games.

Chloe said that he "worked a lot with the kids up at the youth centre in the Earlsfield for a long time", as that is where the players trained.

He had three daughters, Kirsty, Tracy and Chloe, and four grandsons, Nathan, Joshua, Brody and Harry.

When he started his relationship with the mother of his daughters, she already had two sons of her own, Scott and Lee Johnson.

Chloe explained that, although they were not technically his stepsons, Ian "took them on and treated them as his own".

He started work at as a buyer John Lee Steel, which was named Corus when he retired.

Ian's hobbies included football, cricket, gardening and going to the pub, as well as darts. He played for the Isaac Newton pub team.

Chloe said: "Anyone who knew Dad, knew he had a dry sense of humour.

"He loved a pint and a natter, and nothing was ever too much to ask of him.

"We will miss him so much."

The funeral is on April 28 at 11.30am. The family is asking for donations for the British Heart Foundation.

The wake is being held at Robert Holland Funeral Directors, before the family and other mourners go to the Tollemache Inn for a drink, Ian's local.

"Dress code is smart, and colours are fine," Chloe added. "Dad was simple and didn't like a fuss."