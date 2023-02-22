Tributes have been paid to a woman who taught at two schools in the 1970s and '80s.

Jill Hawkins, from Barkston, has sadly died, aged 86.

She leaves two sons, Nick and Tim, aged 63 and 60 respectively, as well as four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Jill and Jim Hawkins on their golden wedding anniversary in 2008. (62595044)

Jill served in the Royal Navy between 1955 and 1958, where she met her husband, Jim, who also served.

She later taught at Walton Girls' School from 1972 for over a decade, before taking up work as a supply teacher at the Central School during the 1980s.

Jill, who was originally from Peterborough, taught Geography, History and PE while at Walton.

In 1955, she joined the Royal Navy, meeting her husband Peter, known as Jim, while sailing.

Their son, Nick, explained that the pair were both there to make up the numbers on the boat.

Jim and Jill were married in 1958 and moved to Grantham by 1965 when Jim went to Stoke Rochford Teacher Training College after leaving the navy.

Jill later followed in Jim's footsteps by going to the same training college in 1969 before taking a job at Walton three years later, where she remained for over 10 years.

Jim was interested in sailing and had a sailing school. Jill would take girls out to build Dinghy’s in the mid to late 70’s. They were big supporters of the charity RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution).

In 1979, Jim and Jill moved to Barkston and in the mid 80s Jill went on to work as a supply teacher at the Central School, which was on the right side of Grantham for her to commute to.

Throughout her time in the village, Jill was involved in the Barkston community, having been a member of the Women's Institute and Barkston Church.

Nick said that his mother "seemed to know everyone" in the village and that his parents "seemed very happy in Barkston".

Nick continued: “Growing up she was always there and very supportive and very proud of what my brother and I achieved.

"Later in life, she doted on her grandchildren, and she managed to see three of her four great grandchildren.

“The thing I remember and my children remember and I think my brother and his children would say the same is that when you walked round Grantham with her, she just knew so many people and the regular thing was people saying she had taught them.

“She definitely enjoyed her time teaching."

Jim passed away in 2011, and Jill remained in Barkston until 2021 when she moved to Martin Hall Care Home in Woodhall Spa after being diagnosed with dementia.

Jill passed away on February 1.

A funeral service will take place on Monday February 27 at 1.30pm at Barkston Church, with donations being made to the RNLI.