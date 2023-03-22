Heart-warming tributes have been paid to a 16-year-old who "always left a smile on everyone’s faces" and, as a big Nottingham Forest fan, was the subject of a minute's applause in his memory at a recent match.

Finlay Topham, from Ancaster, died on March 10 from complications that arose from scoliosis surgery at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Finlay was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disorder which causes the muscles to weaken, aged three. He lost mobility in his legs around the ages of seven or eight as a result.

Finlay Topham at Trent Bridge watching the cricket. (63124901)

However, his parents, Jonathan and Tracey Topham, said this never stopped Finlay from being "a very happy young man" who was passionate about Nottingham Forest and Nottinghamshire Cricket Club.

Despite the surgery that Finlay underwent on March 2 to improve his quality of life going "really well", he died eight days later from other complications that arose after surgery.

Tracey said: “He was always happy. Nothing ever got him down. You always saw him with a smile or you had his one-liners. He was very cheeky!

“He just carried on, no matter what. Sometimes he’d get frustrated, but everybody does. He was so determined and he was such a loveable young man. He melted everybody’s hearts."

Finlay's sister Alicia set up a GoFundMe page in aid of the charities that supported him throughout his life.

Over £1,800 has so far been raised, with the money being split between Grantham Tennis Club – where Finlay played before losing mobility in his arms during lockdown – Rainbows Hospice, Nottingham Hospitals Charity and Sleaford Laffletics.

Tracey continued: “We’re not going to let his legacy die. In some way, we are still going to raise money for the charities, because it meant a lot to Finlay.

"He enjoyed going to those places and they did so much for him.

"Like Sleaford Laffletics, it’s a voluntary run group and they get no funding. The activities they do every week for young children to adults is amazing and he loved it there.

"As he was getting older, it was getting harder for him, but he never showed it. He still laughed. He still tried to mix in as much as he could."

A minute of applause was held 16 minutes into Nottingham Forest's game against Newcastle United last Friday night in memory of Finlay, with his parents and sister in attendance.

"It was very moving," Tracey said. “It was amazing really, because there were people coming up to us who we didn’t know giving us cards and people are donating who we don’t know, which is great."

Finlay attended St Francis School in Lincoln. Tracey added: “They’re missing him badly.

“It’s hard. It’s a numb feeling at the moment, because Finlay’s always been with us. We did everything for him.

"He was never on his own and we made sure that he had memories. Everything we did included Finlay, no matter what."

To donate or find out more about the fundraiser in memory of Finlay, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-finlay

On the page, Alicia wrote: "Wherever he went he always left a smile on everyone’s faces, using his one-liners."