Some Christmas cheer is promised on Friday and over the weekend as three Christmas markets are held in Grantham.

The Garden Yard, in Union Street, will host an outdoor market on Friday afternoon, 3-7pm, and again on Saturday, 9am-6pm.

Among the stallholders will be Wilsford's Fudge (Friday), The Gift Box, Bare Planet, Heritage Metalcraft, Thumbelina's Crafts and BellaBee Jewellery, Sweet Wreaths, Sent with Love, Livy and Beau, Perfectly by Tez, Claire Carrington Designs Barry’s Woodcraft, St Barnabas Hospice and The Little Scarf Company.

Masks must be worn and sanitiser at the entrance used.

Also on Saturday will be the usual market, from 8.30am, supplemented with Christmas stalls.

They will be centred around the Market Place, where a Christmas tree is already in place. South Kesteven District Council said it will be Covid-safe and marshalled by regular markets staff.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: “Not surprisingly there won't be an official switch-on to avoid large crowds gathering during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

“It might be different but it’s still time to share the goodwill of the festive season so we are hosting these Christmas markets over two days in Grantham."

On Sunday, Wyndham Park will host a Christmas market, from 10.30am.

The Wyndham Park Visitor Centre and café aim to be open as normal during the weekend.