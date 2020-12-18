Two men and a woman were sentenced today for conspiracy to bring prohibited articles into prison including alcohol and a mobile phone.

Darren Guildford, 46, of Nether Street, Harby, in the Vale of Belvoir, was sentenced to 10 months in prison at Lincoln Crown Court today for conspiracy to bring, throw or convey prohibited articles into HMP North Sea Camp, contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal Law Act 1977, namely alcohol and a mobile phone.

Michelle Bloxham, 46, of Boyers Orchard, Harby, received an eight month suspended sentence.

Mark Anthony Ryder, was also sentenced for possessing a mobile phone inside HMP North Sea Camp, contrary to section 40d(3a) and (5) of the Prison Act 1952. He was was sentenced to 14 months and 10 months respectively. These sentences will run concurrently.

A spokesperson said: “These items are prohibited for a reason and any attempt to bring them into a prison is a very serious matter with serious consequences. I hope this is a clear deterrent to others and also a reassurance to law-abiding people that will take action to ensure offenders face justice.”