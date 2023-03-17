Three friends will take on the London Marathon next month, as they raise money for a children's cancer charity – having already raised a staggering £44,000.

Julie Gilbert, Rachel Pattison and Rosalind Sadler will run together in aid of Young Lives vs Cancer, which supports young cancer sufferers and their families.

As part of their fundraising efforts, the trio ran on running machines in the foyer of Grantham's Asda store on Saturday and asked for donations from shoppers.

Julie Gilbert, Rachel Pattison and Rosalind Sadler run in the Asda foyer in aid of Young Lives vs Cancer. (63052579)

Julie said: "We have been raising money for the charity since 2014 and have, to date, raised around £44,000.

"We boosted this on Saturday with the help of the wonderful customers at Asda in Grantham.

"We had two treadmills on the go for most of the day and spent that time raising awareness and funds for the charity.

"We collected an amazing £876.30, for which we are incredibly grateful. Huge thanks to [employee] Ian Firth and all the customers at Asda for their support."

Julie ran her first London Marathon in 2015, in memory of a friend's son, Adam Parker, who died in 2014 at the age of eight after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

Julie worked with Adam’s mum for 16 years at the Grantham branch of Halifax, and decided to raise money for CLIC Sargent, which was later renamed Young Lives vs Cancer.

In 2015, Julie told the Journal: "Throughout Adam’s illness, CLIC Sargent gave the family tremendous support and will continue to be involved in their lives for as long as they are needed.

“Adam knew I had been offered a marathon place and once asked me if I was going to go round the course just once!"

To make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/runningforadam23