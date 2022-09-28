Three women are running the London Marathon together to raise money for a children’s cancer charity.

Julie Gilbert, Rachel Pattison and Rosalind Sadler, all from Grantham, are set to run the London Marathon on Sunday for Young Lives vs Cancer.

All three of the women have run at the event before, as well as other 26-mile runs across the country, including in Manchester and York.

From left: Rosalind Sadler, Julie Gilbert and Rachel Pattison. (59610734)

Julie Gilbert started this off when she ran the London Marathon in 2015, in memory of family friend Adam Parker.

Since then, more than £40,000 has been raised for Young Lives vs Cancer, and this year will be Julie's sixth time completing the marathon. It will be the fourth time Rachel, aged 52, has run the London Marathon and it will be the second time for Rosalind, aged 50.

Julie, aged 52, said: "We do generally run together, every step of the way. Every training mile.

“I did 2015 on my own, obviously there are 40,000 other people there. After that, my friend Rachel Pattison wanted to get involved."

Julie and Rachel, who have been friends for more than 40 years, ran the marathon together for the following three years (2016, 2017 and 2018), raising thousands for the charity.

In 2018, it was the hottest London Marathon on record, with temperatures of up to 24C causing Rachel to be "quite poorly".

Nevertheless, Julie said she and Rachel finished, adding: "We did it, we got round, we got our medals and Rachel said she was going to have a year off, so I recruited another friend, Ros for 2019".

By the time 2020 rolled around, Rachel was back on board, and the trio were set for their first London Marathon together. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event did not go ahead as normal.

The three women completed virtual marathons in 2020 and 2021 by running the distance around the Grantham area.

Julie said: "This is the first time we’ve all been in London together. We’ve ran other marathons together, but the London Marathon is very different.

"It’s an event, we have a lovely time because there’s always people we know down there. It’s never ever about how fast you can do it. It’s a bit of a celebration really of all the months of training.

“We’ve all had injuries, but we’ll be fine. If we had to walk it or crawl it, we’d still do it. It’s been brilliant."

As well as running to raise money, Julie and the others have also held events such as quizzes, school discos and collections in Asda where someone is constantly running on a treadmill.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runningforadam20

Julie added: “People are very generous and I get times are very difficult and all charities have suffered these last three years, so anything we make for them helps them out."