Grantham Music Club will host its first concert for the new season, featuring Philip Robinson, Ghiulnara Raileanu and Richard Owen.

The club has been delighting audiences since 1929 with a rich calendar of concerts covering a wide range of musical tastes. This latest concert on Wednesday, October 5, at Christchurch on Finkin Street, will feature Ghiulnara Raileanu as Soprano, Richard Owen as Tenor and Phillip Robinson on piano.

Ghiulnara Raileanu, originally from Moldova, has enjoyed many notable roles, including as Floria Tosca in ‘Tosca’ by Puccini, as Mimi in ‘La Boheme’ and as Countess Rosina Almaviva in ‘The Marriage of Figaro’, amongst others.

Ghiulnara Raileanu (58705992)

Richard Lloyd Owen, from Wales, has sung in various productions whilst a staff singer at the Royal Opera in Covent Garden. He has performed at the Royal Albert Hall, Birmingham Symphony Hall and in venues across the globe.

Phillip Robinson is fondly known as the ‘Mr Music’ of Grantham and is a popular face at the Music Club. He has performed several times over the years for the club as well as at other musical events in the area.

Tickets are priced at just £15 for adults, free to students, and free to Grantham Music Club members. They can be purchased from the box office at Guildhall Arts Centre by telephoning 01476 406158 or on the door.

Singer Richard Lloyd Owen (58706788)

Philip Robinson (58706934)

Further details on the concert and memberships here can be found at the Music Club’s website at www.grantham-music-club.org.uk/public/index.php

Memberships are available, priced at £52 for the 2022-2023 season (or £50 if paid before September 7, 2022), and include free entry to the six-monthly concerts, October to March.