“Diabolical” parking like this outside a Grantham store would surely win ‘Dozy Parker of the Year’.

The picture was taken in Winchester Road, and shows the Volkswagen Golf parked on a junction, on double yellow lines and on the pavement.

“Incredible,” said its disbelieving snapper.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Barrowby Gate, Grantham. (28013901)

READ MORE: 'Dozy Parker' campaign

Send your ‘Dozy Parker’ pictures, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

A 'Dozy Parker' in Winchester Road, Grantham. (27947794)

More Grantham news

Read more GranthamHuman Interest