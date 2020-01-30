A triple dose of 'diabolical' parking outside Grantham Tesco
Published: 14:15, 30 January 2020
| Updated: 14:15, 30 January 2020
“Diabolical” parking like this outside a Grantham store would surely win ‘Dozy Parker of the Year’.
The picture was taken in Winchester Road, and shows the Volkswagen Golf parked on a junction, on double yellow lines and on the pavement.
“Incredible,” said its disbelieving snapper.
READ MORE: 'Dozy Parker' campaign
- Send your ‘Dozy Parker’ pictures, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Read moreGranthamHuman Interest
More by this authorMarie Bond