Home   News   Article

A triple dose of 'diabolical' parking outside Grantham Tesco

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:15, 30 January 2020
 | Updated: 14:15, 30 January 2020

“Diabolical” parking like this outside a Grantham store would surely win ‘Dozy Parker of the Year’.

The picture was taken in Winchester Road, and shows the Volkswagen Golf parked on a junction, on double yellow lines and on the pavement.

“Incredible,” said its disbelieving snapper.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Barrowby Gate, Grantham. (28013901)
A 'Dozy Parker' in Barrowby Gate, Grantham. (28013901)

READ MORE: 'Dozy Parker' campaign

  • Send your ‘Dozy Parker’ pictures, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
A 'Dozy Parker' in Winchester Road, Grantham. (27947794)
A 'Dozy Parker' in Winchester Road, Grantham. (27947794)

More Grantham news

Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE