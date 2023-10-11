Triplet sisters have completed a half marathon in memory of their father who died of a brain tumour last year.

Holly, Ellie and Neeve Robinson ran the Royal Parks London Half Marathon on Sunday (October 8) to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

This was in memory of their father Neil Charles Robinson - former company director of VBC Premier Blinds in Grantham - after he died of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), an aggressive stage four tumour.

Left to right: Holly Robinson, Neeve Robinson and Ellie Robinson

Holly said the run went “really well” and the sisters “really enjoyed it”.

She added: “It was a lovely day. The route was really nice around the Royal Parks and central London and we all did it a lot quicker than expected!

“The support from the crowds was amazing and just filled us with adrenaline to keep going.”

Neil Charles Robinson died in May 2022, aged 58.

Neeve Robinson (far left), Neil Robinson (middle left), Ellie Robinson (middle right),and Holly Robinson (far right).

Neil Robinson was diagnosed with the brain tumour in September 2021 and sadly died in May 2022, aged 58.

He worked at VBC Blinds for 38 years.

Holly said her dad would have been “proud” and “shocked” to see the sisters running for charity.

Left to right: Friend Ellen Cooper, friend Noush Chesterton, Holly, Ellie and Neeve.

She added: “I don’t think he ever saw us run more than 5K without it being a struggle!

“He was our biggest supporter in everything we did and we can just picture him coming up to us at the finish line and giving us the biggest hug and kiss.”

During the race, all three sisters ran with pictures of their dad on them.

Holly Robinson with pictures of her dad Neil on her running vest.

Their mum was also waiting at the finish line for them with a speaker playing ABBA’s Dancing Queen to give them “one last push”, added Holly.

The sisters have raised over £5,500 for charity.

Holly said: “We are so grateful for all the donations we have received and just want to thank everyone for all their support and generosity.”

Left to right: Neeve, Ellie Robinson, friend Ellen cooper, friend Noush Chesterton and Holly.

Holly also said she has caught the “running bug” and has signed up for the Paris marathon in 2024.

She is also trying to convince her sisters to join her.