Triplet sisters will be running a half marathon in memory of their “hardworking” father who died of a brain tumour.

Holly, Ellie and Neeve Robinson, all aged 24, will be running the Royal Parks London Half Marathon on Sunday, October 8, in memory of their father Neil Charles Robinson, who was company director of VBC Premier Blinds, based in Grantham.

They will be raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity after he was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) – an aggressive stage four brain tumour – in September 2021.

Neeve Robinson (far left), Neil Robinson (middle left), Ellie Robinson (middle right),and Holly Robinson (far right).

Holly said: “Dad survived eight months, but those eight months were invaluable in showing us the sort of person we aspire to be.

“Dad embodied bravery, empathy, selflessness and kindness, despite battling the monster that is cancer.

Neil Robinson.

“His bravery was out of this world. How many people can go back to work shortly after having a six hour brain surgery?

“He taught us that you need to keep going, no matter what life throws at you.

Left to right: Holly, Neeve and Ellie, with Neil behind.

“This charity is extremely underfunded, which is why raising money for this charity is so crucial!

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer, yet this charity receives only two per cent of cancer research funding.”

Neil died in May 2022, aged 58 years old. He worked at VBC Premier Blinds for 38 years and his “inspirational work ethic, dedication and no half measures attitude were something to be admired, especially throughout his diagnosis”, added Holly.

Left to right: Neeve, Ellie, Holly when they were younger with Neil.

When Neil was not at work, he enjoyed travelling and had many trips to the family’s villa in Cyprus and Dubai.

He also loved golfing and enjoyed going on annual trips to Florida and Portugal with his golfing friends, known as the Tee Drinkers.

Holly added: “Dad was the most hardworking person we've ever met and dedicated so much of his life to ensuring the success of the family business.

Triplets Holly, Neeve and Ellie Robinson will be running a half marathon in memory of their father Neil Robinson.

“You could always rely on him if anything went wrong, and he somehow always remained calm during even the most stressful situations.

“Even throughout his diagnosis, he remained calm and was always checking to make sure that his family were okay, not being too concerned about himself.”

Anyone can donate to Holly and her sisters fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/holly-robinson98.

The Brain Tumour Charity is dedicated to funding research, raising awareness of brain tumours and providing support to those affected by them.