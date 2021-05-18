The winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards for 2020 finally have their hands on their unique trophies.

Each of our 13 winners received a trophy manufactured and supplied by Viking Signs, in partnership with fellow Grantham business Iconic Engineering Solutions.

The base of the trophy is machined from solid aluminium and then black anodised, with its top being sustainable American white ash and laser engraved on all four faces.

Gallery1

The winners were:

Apprentice of the Year – Lucy Jarvis, of Escape Grantham

Best New Start-Up – Price & Son Funeral Directors

Best Social Enterprise – Harrowby United Football Club

Business Innovation – BSS Media Co

Customer Care – Sewing by Sue

Employee of the Year – Sue Healey, of Morrisons Grantham

Employer of the Year – Rocket Railways

Independent Retailer of the Year – MD Jewellers

Manufacturing and Engineering Award – Red Rhino Crushers (UK) Ltd

Businessperson of the Year – Amanda Garrett, of Sewing by Sue

Business of the Year – Inspire+

Judges’ Prestige Award – Community Books

Covid Bounce Back Award – Inspire+

Trophies were delivered to winners once the ban on non-essential travel was lifted.

Special thanks go to the sponsors and judges of our 2020 awards, especially in the difficult circumstances.

Our headline sponsors were: Pentangle Engineering and Viking Signs.

Category sponsors were Downtown, South Kesteven District Council, Viking Signs and Rocket Exhibition Services.

Associate sponsors were: Price Whiting Hodgson, Business Doctors, Downtown, Leo Media, The Boutique, HSBC, Reflect Recruitment and Chattertons.