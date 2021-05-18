Trophies finally presented to our Grantham Journal Business Awards winners
The winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards for 2020 finally have their hands on their unique trophies.
Each of our 13 winners received a trophy manufactured and supplied by Viking Signs, in partnership with fellow Grantham business Iconic Engineering Solutions.
The base of the trophy is machined from solid aluminium and then black anodised, with its top being sustainable American white ash and laser engraved on all four faces.
The winners were:
- Apprentice of the Year – Lucy Jarvis, of Escape Grantham
- Best New Start-Up – Price & Son Funeral Directors
- Best Social Enterprise – Harrowby United Football Club
- Business Innovation – BSS Media Co
- Customer Care – Sewing by Sue
- Employee of the Year – Sue Healey, of Morrisons Grantham
- Employer of the Year – Rocket Railways
- Independent Retailer of the Year – MD Jewellers
- Manufacturing and Engineering Award – Red Rhino Crushers (UK) Ltd
- Businessperson of the Year – Amanda Garrett, of Sewing by Sue
- Business of the Year – Inspire+
- Judges’ Prestige Award – Community Books
- Covid Bounce Back Award – Inspire+
Trophies were delivered to winners once the ban on non-essential travel was lifted.
Special thanks go to the sponsors and judges of our 2020 awards, especially in the difficult circumstances.
Our headline sponsors were: Pentangle Engineering and Viking Signs.
Category sponsors were Downtown, South Kesteven District Council, Viking Signs and Rocket Exhibition Services.
Associate sponsors were: Price Whiting Hodgson, Business Doctors, Downtown, Leo Media, The Boutique, HSBC, Reflect Recruitment and Chattertons.