A tropical garden in Bottesford is open throughout August as part of the National Garden Scheme.

All money that is made through the National Garden Scheme goes towards charity.

Honeytrees Tropical Gardens is open throughout August. Credit: Honeytrees Tropical Gardens (58927233)

Julia Madgwick, owner of Honeytrees, said: "Our tropical garden is unusual for the East Midlands and all visitors are amazed by what we manage to grow here.

"I think that makes it special, it has to be seen to be believed.

"We also have a viewing platform in the trees to look down on tree ferns in the rainforest area and a tree house in an oak tree."

So far, Honeytrees Tropical Garden has raised over £2,000 every year from opening the garden through the scheme.

Last year, the National Garden Scheme raised over £3 million.