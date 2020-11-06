Troubled – and almost empty – Grantham George Centre is back on the market

The George Centre has been put back on the market, just three years after being sold.

The iconic Grade II-listed building, on Grantham High Street, has been described by auctioneers SDL Auctions as a “fantastic investment opportunity with huge scope to develop further”.

It has a guide price of £950,000 and, according to the brochure, has 40 retail units, six office suites, one storage unit and 41 car parking spaces. It goes under the hammer on November 27.