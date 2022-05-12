A Grantham-based tipping trailer and truck body manufacturer has strengthened its senior management team.

Fruehauf, based on Houghton Road, has confirmed the appointment of three new directors.

Robert Roe takes up the position of managing director, Paul Maguire as production director and Don Wallace as engineering director.

The new directors at Fruehauf. From left: Don Wallace, Robert Roe and Paul Maguire. (56635879)

Announcing the appointments, Steven Cairns, managing director of MV Commercial, which acquired the company in October 2021, said: “The new additions to the team come at a critical time in the development of the company.

"We have instigated a three year £30m investment programme which will see a significant development of the site along with the introduction of new trailers and bodies to the product portfolio.”

Specialist truck provider MV Commercial stepped in to buy Fruehauf in September 2021, after the company had gone into administration, with around 120 jobs saved.

Mr Roe joins with over 30 years’ experience within a Japanese centric multinational manufacturing and supply chain environment. Most recently he had regional presidential (CEO) responsibility for Komatsu Marketing Support Australia.

Commenting on his appointment he said: “The potential for Fruehauf in the UK is significant and at present we are concentrating on growing the team to enable an increase in production to meet the demand for both trailers and bodies.

"In fact, we estimate growing the labour force to 200 by the end of the year, an increase from 120.”

Paul Maguire who also joins from Komatsu, will oversee the significant upgrading of production with the addition of a new shot blasting facility along with the latest in plasma machine technology together with several energy efficient measures including laser lighting.

Don Wallace has extensive experience in all areas of engineering, also including time with Komatsu operations in Australia.

His primary focus will be on overseeing the development of the range of tipping trailers and truck bodies currently offered to the UK market.

CEO of MV Commercial, Tom O’Rourke who is now based at the Fruehauf HQ, commented: “We have had very positive feedback from the market since the acquisition and it is important that we continue to grow our operations in order to meet the increasing demands of the sector.

"The site at Grantham lends itself to further development, and it is our intention to continue to work closely with the market to deliver the products required, and as quickly as possible.”