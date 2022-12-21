A Grantham truck driver will be spending his Christmas day with horses through a welfare charity he volunteers for.

Will Gee, 28, has volunteered with Lincolnshire-based charity Bransby Horses for a number of years, and he will be caring for over 300 rescued horses on its site in Lincoln on Christmas day.

He first became involved with the charity in 2017 after he called them to rescue a horse named Denzel, who lived near his house for 10 years.

Will Gee (right) with Denzel. Photo: Bransby Horses (61419740)

Will said: "Denzel went to Bransby Horses and so I started visiting him there. I could see how much happier he was there and after a while I asked if I could help out.

"A few weeks of training and I was able to start volunteering on one of the yards. I muck out the stables, and help with the daily checks once a week.

"[On Christmas day] we will all have Christmas dinner together at the charity’ café.

Denzel the Horse. Photo: Bransby Horses (61419732)

"It’s great really. I live on my own, my family don’t live nearby and I really love being at Bransby Horses at this time of the year.

“If it hadn’t been for Denzel I would never have found Bransby Horses or be involved in volunteering for them. Without saying a word, Denzel has taught me everything about what is important in life."

Denzel lived at Bransby Horses for many years but has since passed away.

Bransby Horses is not currently taking on any more volunteers, but people can find out more by visiting bransbyhorses.co.uk.

Bransby Horses Rescue site can be found at Bransby, Lincoln LN1 2PH.