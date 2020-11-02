Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Truck rolls over affecting traffic on the A1 near Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:58, 02 November 2020
 | Updated: 17:18, 02 November 2020

The A1 southbound is now fully open following an incident in which a truck rolled over.

The truck crashed near to the junction of Allington and Foston this morning (Monday) blocking both lanes.

One lane remained closed this afternoon while the truck was recovered

The rolled over truck. Credit: Moira and Edward Cordell (42955475)
The rolled over truck. Credit: Moira and Edward Cordell (42955475)

Earlier today Highways England tweeted: "The LGV is facing the wrong way and mostly in the central reservation, however it is encroaching into lane 2 which is why we have had to close that lane. Recovery is on the way. Thank you for your patience."

AccidentsGranthamTraffic and Travel Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE