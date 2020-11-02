The A1 southbound is now fully open following an incident in which a truck rolled over.

The truck crashed near to the junction of Allington and Foston this morning (Monday) blocking both lanes.

One lane remained closed this afternoon while the truck was recovered

The rolled over truck. Credit: Moira and Edward Cordell (42955475)

Earlier today Highways England tweeted: "The LGV is facing the wrong way and mostly in the central reservation, however it is encroaching into lane 2 which is why we have had to close that lane. Recovery is on the way. Thank you for your patience."