Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Owners of A1 Truck Stop at Colsterworth prepare to fight plan for concrete block making site

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 17 October 2020

The owners of a truck stop on the A1 near Grantham say plans for a concrete block making facility next to their premises could have a disastrous effect on their business.

Albert White and his wife Margaret have run the A1 Truck Stop at Colsterworth for more than 22 years.

They had been prepared to make their objections to the plan at a meeting of South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee but it was deferred.

BusinessGrantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE