The owners of a truck stop on the A1 near Grantham say plans for a concrete block making facility next to their premises could have a disastrous effect on their business.

Albert White and his wife Margaret have run the A1 Truck Stop at Colsterworth for more than 22 years.

They had been prepared to make their objections to the plan at a meeting of South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee but it was deferred.