A care home honoured firefighters by inviting them to a breakfast.

Residents and staff at the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham, cooked up a breakfast for the local firefighters, alongside tea, coffee and fresh juice.

Dancing Daffodil childminders also attended the breakfast, where the firefighters showed them around a fire engine and the equipment they use.

Courtney Doncaster, activity coordinator at the home, said: “Our local firefighters put their lives on the line every day to save our lives, loved ones and homes, and even our forests, cities and towns, so we wanted to take the opportunity to let them know just how much we appreciate all that they do for us.

“We think they are truly wonderful human beings.”

Children from Dancing Daffodil childminders were shown around the fire engine.

The breakfast was held on International Firefighters Day, on May 4, which also coincides with Saint Florian’s Day.

Saint Florian was said to be one of the first commanding firefighters of a Roman battalion, who saved many lives and is the patron saint of firefighters.

The internationally celebrated day was created in 1999 after five firefighters died tragically in a wildfire in Australia to highlight the sacrifices made by fire crews around the world.

Ivy, who lives at Maple Leaf Lodge, said: “I can’t imagine how terrifying it must be to go into a burning building to rescue someone, I think our fire crews are absolutely amazing and I can’t thank them enough for their service. They are all heroes in my eyes.”

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home is in Beacon Lane, and is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.