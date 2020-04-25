The chief of the trust which runs Grantham Hospital has denied there is any plan to reduce services in the town where many hospital beds have been kept empty in readiness for a surge in cornavirus cases.

Andrew Morgan, chief executive of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), was answering fears by staff and campaigners who are concerned that the current crisis may be used as an excuse to downgrade Grantham Hospital.

Grantham district and county councillor Ray Wootten relayed these fears to the Journal. He said: “As we approach the end of the fifth week of lockdown, I wish to once again thank all NHS staff across the country for their dedication and hard work fighting the coronavirus.