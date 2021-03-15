The chief executive of the trust which runs Grantham Hospital has thanked staff for their hard work and support a year after the first Covid patients were treated in Lincolnshire hospitals.

Andrew Morgan pays tribute to the staff at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) in an open letter published a day before the trust board holds an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, March 16, to review the green site and urgent treatment centre which were introduced last year.

ULHT said the temporary changes would be reviewed by the end of March. Hospital campaigners have accused the trust of using the pandemic as an excuse to run down hospital services at Grantham, but the trust has insisted that changes are only temporary.

Grantham Hospital (45153305)

In his open letter, Mr Morgan says: "This week marks one year since we began seeing COVID-19 patients in our hospitals. I want to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to absolutely everybody who has supported us during this time.

"I want to pay tribute to all of the teams, wards and departments across the entire Trust for everything they have done this year.

"I think it is fair to say that this has been the most challenging year ever experienced in the history of the NHS and the way teams have pulled together has been nothing short of incredible. The resilience, teamwork and compassion shown by everyone has made me even more proud to work for the NHS, than I already was.

"I have seen and heard some inspirational things, as well as some heart-breaking stories. All of it has been truly humbling. It really has been a year of mixed emotions for us all.

"I also want to thank the people of Lincolnshire for helping us. We know how valuable NHS services are and without you supporting us in a whole host of ways, I cannot begin to imagine how much more difficult the last year would have been.

"From clapping for the NHS at the beginning of the pandemic, finding appropriate healthcare services and offering your services for free, we have been overwhelmed with support from all over the country.

"Thank you for all of your generosity and kindness - the local community continues to play a huge part in the fight against COVID-19. There have been sacrifices made by everybody and some extraordinary efforts, and for this I think we are all extremely grateful.

"As we move forward and look to the future, I want to extend our thanks to everyone who has shown their support for us in recent months, however large or small the gesture. Let’s keep up our collective efforts, and together we will beat this."